Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $246.89 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

