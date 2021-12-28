Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 178,955 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 575.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

