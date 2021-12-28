Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 70.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.92 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.