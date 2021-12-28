Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.74 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

