Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 742.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $411.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.