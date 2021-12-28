Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $606.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $372.45 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

