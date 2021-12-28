Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 115,773 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $132,299,896. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

