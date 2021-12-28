Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $25.21 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

