Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,055 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,847 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

GOLD opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.