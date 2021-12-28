Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

APTV opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

