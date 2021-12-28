Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1,059.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.