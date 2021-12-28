Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.0% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 27,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.