ING Groep NV Invests $685,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.