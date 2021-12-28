Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,001 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,502,150,000 after purchasing an additional 371,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,440.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

