Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

