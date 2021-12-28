Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,272 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 85.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.