Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 76,104 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 76,104 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

