Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In related news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

