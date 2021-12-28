Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $162.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

