Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Five Below worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.08. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.71 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

