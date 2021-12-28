Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.17% of Upwork worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Upwork stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

