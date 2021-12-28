Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

