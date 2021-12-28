Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.36% of Rogers worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 31.0% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 119.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Rogers by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Shares of ROG opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $274.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

