JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 772,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 192,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.