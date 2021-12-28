Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,766.24 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,745.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,755.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

