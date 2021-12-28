Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.24 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.62.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

