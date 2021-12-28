Raymond James & Associates Purchases 44,037 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

