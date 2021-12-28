Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

