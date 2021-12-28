SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $136.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.47.

