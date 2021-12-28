Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

