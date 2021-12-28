Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

