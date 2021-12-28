Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

RMO opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 26.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 25.7% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 194.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 162.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

