Sepio Capital LP Sells 201 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.46 and a 200-day moving average of $436.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

