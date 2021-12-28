Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Shares of TFX opened at $331.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.57. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

