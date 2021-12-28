Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

