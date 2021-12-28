Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,203 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $95.16 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

