Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $246.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

