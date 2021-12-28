7,744 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.