12,000 Shares in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

