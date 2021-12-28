Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

