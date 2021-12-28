Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after buying an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

