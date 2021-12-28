Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

