Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aflac by 6.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

