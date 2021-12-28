Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

