New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 274,624 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 274,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Invesco worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 351.5% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $20,741,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $19,018,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

