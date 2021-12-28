New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $93,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $1,491,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $173.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

