The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 277.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 99.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

