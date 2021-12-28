Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 7,952 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $520,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 366.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $259,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

