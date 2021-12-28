6 Meridian Makes New $201,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

