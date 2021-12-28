6 Meridian Takes $205,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

FE stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

